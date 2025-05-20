Santa Rosa baseball team scores 11-0 shutout in playoffs

Luke Hamilton connects for a home run in the Rangers' 11-0 win Tuesday. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Santa Rosa Academy stayed on a roll Tuesd...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Luke Hamilton connects for a home run in the Rangers' 11-0 win Tuesday. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Santa Rosa Academy stayed on a roll Tuesday, scoring an 11-0 victory over Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs. It was the fourth straight win for the Rangers (12-12), who have outscored the opposition 44-9 during that stretch.

SRA batters pounded out 17 hits, while Ranger pitcher Maxwell Dupree allowed only 3 hits in a complete-game victory. Santa Rosa scored 9 runs in the middle innings to run away with the win.

Nate Bock led the Ranger offense, going 4 for 5 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Luke Hamilton was 2 for 4 with a solo home run and 3 runs scored. Jackson Morace was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Cole Ulrick was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored.

In addition to his pitching dominance, Dupree helped out on the offensive end as well. He was 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double. Elijah Brewer was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 1 run scored.

Santa Rosa Academy will play at Nuview Bridge in the quarterfinals Friday at 3:15 p.m. The Rangers and Knights split their two games in the regular season.

Maxwell Dupree pitched a complete-game victory for the Rangers, allowing just 3 hits. (Photo by Rick Rowell)


 Third baseman Logan Ledesma fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

 


