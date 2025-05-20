Cholodenko helps lead Liberty to 6-4 baseball playoff win

The Liberty High baseball team broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the top of the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the seventh inning to...

The Liberty High baseball team broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the top of the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the seventh inning to score a 6-4 victory at La Serna Tuesday in the CIF-SS Division 5 baseball playoffs.Austin Cholodenko drive in the decisive run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly. He had 2 hits and 4 RBIs on the day, including an RBI single in the seventh inning as well.Cholodenko, Brandon Ansell, Riley Vogt, and Alexander Arteaga each had 2 hits for the Bison, who will be at home against Elsinore Friday in the quarterfinals.Liberty starting pitcher David Kirk allowed 4 runs in 5.1 innings, but Logan Paad came in and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the Bison, whose overall record is now 13-11.In the first inning, Liberty took a 3-0 lead on an RBI double by Vogt and the first of two sacrifice fly balls by Cholodenko – this one scoring two runs. La Serna came back with 2 runs in the bottom of the first to keep it close.