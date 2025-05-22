MSJC honors 2,556 graduates at annual commencement

MSJC students celebrate commencement ceremonies Thursday at Pechanga Resort. (Photos courtesy of MSJC) Contributed content: A father of fi...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/msjc-honors-2556-graduates-at-annual-commencement.html





MSJC students celebrate commencement ceremonies Thursday at Pechanga Resort. (Photos courtesy of MSJC)

Contributed content:



A father of five who returned to school after dropping out of high school. A 21-year-old honors student, musician, and club president graduating with five degrees. And a 90-year-old first-time college student who inspired three generations of her family to attend MSJC.



These are just a few inspiring stories highlighting Mt. San Jacinto College’s 61st Commencement Ceremony, held Thursday at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.



MSJC held three separate ceremonies throughout the day to accommodate all graduates and their families. New this year, the college introduced real-time English and Spanish captioning and interpretation services, reflecting its designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), with 52 percent of students identifying as Hispanic.



MSJC awarded 2,556 graduates a total of 3,353 degrees and certificates. The graduates ranged in age from 15 to 90.



During his keynote remarks, MSJC Superintendent/President Dr. Roger W. Schultz addressed the graduates:



“Every graduation is a milestone, but today is particularly special because it represents more than the completion of courses or the earning of degrees. It is a celebration of action, breakthroughs, collaboration, and courage. The diploma you receive today is the key to new opportunities, challenges, and successes.”



Among the graduates celebrated for their perseverance, leadership, and transformation:



Gerardo Sanchez, 45, of Hemet, a husband, father of five, and caregiver to three children with autism. After dropping out of high school in 10th grade, he returned to education through MSJC’s Adult Education Program and earned his GED in 2022. He graduated with three associate degrees in Sociology, Social Justice, and Liberal Arts – Social and Behavioral Sciences.



“The support I received from MSJC’s staff and programs made all the difference in my journey,” Sanchez said. “From food and gas cards to help during tough times, to replacing my broken laptop so I could stay enrolled, their support went far beyond the classroom. I was ready to give up more than once, but their belief in me kept me going. Today, I’m graduating with three degrees, and it’s because MSJC didn’t just support me -- they empowered me. I hope to pay that forward someday.”



Jaxon Tabesh, 21, of Murrieta, is graduating with five associate degrees, including in Business and Computer Science. A recipient of the 2023 North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) award, Tabesh also distinguished himself as a leader on campus. He served as President of the Computer Science Club, an Honors Program mentor, Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship Officer, and a Supplemental Instruction Leader. He also helped organize MSJC’s first-ever hackathon.



“Each role was an important part of my deeply rewarding leadership and graduation journey,” Tabesh said. “The support I received from MSJC was essential to my journey. From outstanding counselors and professors to dedicated tutors and supportive peers, I was surrounded by people who believed in me every step of the way. I truly could not have done it without them.”



Rita Victoria Hernandez, 90, of Temecula, enrolled at MSJC during the COVID-19 pandemic at the urging of her family to “keep her brain alive.” Despite health challenges and personal loss, she persevered and became the oldest graduate in the Class of 2025. Her graduation marks a continuing family legacy; her granddaughter graduated from MSJC in 2022, her great-granddaughter in 2024, and her great-grandson will begin at MSJC in the fall.



“As someone who had never experienced college before, I can honestly say the support I received at MSJC was unbelievable,” Hernandez said. “I was fortunate to learn from inspiring and dedicated professors whose encouragement played a key role in my success.”



This year’s commencement also marked a solemn and historic moment for MSJC, as the college awarded its first-ever posthumous degree. In a profoundly moving tribute, the college recognized Marisa Alejandra Rosas, a beloved member of the MSJC community whose life was tragically cut short. Her passion for learning, commitment to her goals, and deep love for her community left a lasting impression on all who knew her.



An empty chair with a flower in the front row honored Marisa’s presence and rightful place among the Class of 2025.



“In honor of her academic efforts and the life she devoted to bettering herself and those around her,” Dr. Schultz said, “Mt. San Jacinto College is proud to award Marisa Alejandra Rosas with MSJC’s first posthumous degree. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating Marisa’s life and accomplishments.”



The Class of 2025 reflects the heart of MSJC’s mission to transform learners, communities, and lives. With degrees earned, goals achieved, and new chapters beginning, this year’s graduates exemplify resilience, diversity, and determination.

Students wait their turn in line to receive their diplomas on Thursday.



