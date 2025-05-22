Commentary: Housing projects are a fact of life in Menifee
“Don’t build it, because they will come.”
It’s a twist on a quote from the baseball film “Field of Dreams,” in which Kevin Costner’s character is given the crazy direction to build a baseball field in his Iowa cornfield. And, as promised, they came – ghosts of baseball’s all-time greats, for one heck of an all-star game.
In Menifee – at least if you believe that the comments on social media are a representative sample – many residents are begging for the opposite to be true. They want no more building to take place, because more people will come.
Yes, if you build it, they will come. And as sad as it may seem to many, this is a cycle that has been repeated in communities around the world for centuries. Since virtually the beginning of time, individuals have moved from one area to the next, eventually promoting growth that changes the environment, the scenery, the behavior, and the very mindset of residents.
The elements of what’s happening in Menifee have been in place for decades. It’s just that they weren’t visible. Most of these parcels of rural landscape that residents don’t want to disappear have actually been owned for years by people waiting for their chance to make a buck. The City of Menifee hasn’t sold these parcels to developers, as people allege. Private property owners have.
This really is no secret to Menifee residents. Most of us know how it works. But perhaps we don’t want to believe what is happening and therefore try to convince ourselves that something can be done to stop it.
Meanwhile, the presence of social media has complicated the court of public opinion. Simply put, we never know what percentage of the population the “complainers” are. And those with positive views often don’t participate on Facebook threads or other forums because they don’t want to get involved in an online shouting match.
As a hyperlocal news outlet that allows public comments on our site, Menifee 24/7 is in some ways a participant by allowing the public bashing of city officials on social media (free speech, you know). In general, I’m not here to defend or criticize city government (although I have at times). I don’t take particular pleasure or pain in publishing all those city legal notices about public hearings regarding the next development project on the list. I just do it because it’s my job to let the public know.
While I’m not naïve enough to think that this commentary will calm people down, I hope I can put some of this in perspective and that our readers will appreciate the attempt.
Some of those on social media are crying out for Mayor Ricky Estrada, who promised during his campaign that he would fight against warehouses, housing density, even previously approved projects as they come forward. Many others knew that this was a promise that could never be fulfilled.
First, there is a state mandate regarding the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, requiring cities to maintain a specific housing element determined by a formula spelled out here. Some residents have suggested that the City of Menifee sue the state for the right to retain local control -- something easier said than done. In a highly publicized case, the City of Huntington Beach tried that and lost (details here).
And perhaps even more significant, there are a whole lot of projects already in the permitting process with the City that are expected to meet building and environmental standards. You can't legally turn back the clock on those.
The City Council member who has been most responsive on Menifee 24/7 posts is Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin. Here’s one of his responses to those who complained about the recent approval of a housing development in Menifee.
“The city is not being asked to approve or disapprove the building of houses on this parcel,” Karwin wrote. “The County already approved that in 2006, before we were even a city. All we have the power to do is ensure that the amenities, design, environmental impacts, and safety features meet our current standards. We cannot deny the project on the basis of not wanting more houses.
“We inherited this project when we became a city and it took this long before the developer thought it would be profitable to build. You are going to start seeing more of these ‘sleeper’ developments waking up and getting moving. We will do our best to manage them so they fit our vision.”
According to Phil Southard, the City’s Public Information Officer, Menifee currently has 22 approved single-family residential projects in the permitting process. Of those, 16 haven’t started construction yet.
“The majority of parcels in Menifee are privately owned and landowners have the right to develop their property based on the land use zoning and in alignment with federal, state, and local laws,” Southard wrote in an email to Menifee 24/7. “When a landowner is ready to move forward with a project on their property, the City is required to review the project to ensure it is in compliance with all legal requirements.
“It is not uncommon for land to be undeveloped for years before a project is proposed or moves forward.”
So Ricky Estrada might cast a “no” vote on a housing project, but it has little impact other than to make him look good to those who voted for him based on his campaign promises. You could have five Rickys on City Council all voting “no”, and all you would get is a lawsuit from the developer in response. What council members should be voting on is whether the project complies with state and local regulations, and most of the time the answer is “yes”.
This might be depressing to many, but there is one bright spot to the approval of more housing developments. As a condition of their approval, those developers must pay fees to the City that go toward building more infrastructure that supports traffic mitigation strategies. It’s one of those Catch-22 situations: You need more roads for a growing city, but you can’t have them without building more houses for people who need even more roads.
So there it is – my take on the issue in response to people who say City officials are approving all these housing projects simply to put money in their own pockets. I have seen no evidence of that; if you have some, step forward. Otherwise, I really hope that you, the residents of Menifee, have read this entire article and will try to see my point of view.
But who am I kidding? As the saying goes, “If you build it, they will come” – the critics, of course. I should know better than to try and win a debate with the masses.
Coming Friday: A news article on the issue of development in the Northern Gateway Economic Development Corridor in light of restrictions now imposed by Assembly Bill 98.