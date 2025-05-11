Former Paloma Valley student dies in Wildomar shooting

By Doug Spoon, Editor An adolescent male who died of gunshot wounds in an incident in Wildomar Friday night was identified by district off...

An adolescent male who died of gunshot wounds in an incident in Wildomar Friday night was identified by district officials as a former Paloma Valley High School student.The deceased, whose name has not been released, was a student at Paloma Valley until March of this year, said Deputy Superintendent Candace Reines of Perris Union High School District. Another adolescent male who is hospitalized with a non-life-threatening shotgun wound is a current Paloma Valley student, said principal Julie Mendoza-Blied in an email sent to parents on Sunday.Friday at 10:28 p.m., deputies responded to a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 21000 block of Waite Street in Wildomar, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. They located an adolescent male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim died of his injuries at a local hospital. The other adolescent male was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.The Sheriff’s Office Central Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and no other information was released.“Both students were involved in our athletics program – specially, track and football – and had meaningful connections on campus,” wrote Mendoza-Blied in the email. “We know this tragedy may be particularly painful for students who knew them or who are feeling the emotional impact of this kind of violence close to home.“To support our students, we will have our crisis response and mental health teams available on campus. If you student expresses they are struggling or would like someone to talk to, please encourage them to visit our Wellness Center at any time.”The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Gonzalez at 951-955-2777 or Lake Elsinore Station Investigator Contreras at 951-245-3300.