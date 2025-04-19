Public hearing to consider Menifee Coastline project

By Doug Spoon, Editor

The Menifee Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at its April 23 meeting to consider an environmental study and tentative tract map for a housing development at the base of a hill alongside Menifee Road.

The Menifee Coastline project proposes 45 single-family lots on a 39-acre site located at the northwest corner of Coastline Avenue and Menifee Road. Coastline Avenue dead ends into vacant land at the base of the hills there, just north of the takeoff and landing strip used by the Menifee Flyers radio controlled airplane club. A bit farther south is the area where hikers park to enter the trails near Menifee Road and Simpson Road.

The area is zoned as Residential and Rural Mountainous. The project plans to preserve 24.2 acres (approximately 61 percent) of the land as natural open space. There would be points of entry and exit to the community at Coastline Drive and at the northeast corner of the parcel.

Lot sizes will range from 5,006 to 9,064 square feet.

The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 29844 Haun Road in Menifee.

