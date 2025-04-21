Paloma Valley NJROTC celebrates Military Awards Night

Cadets received awards and some were promoted to leadership positions at the NJROTC Military Awards Night. Contributed content: On April 1...

Cadets received awards and some were promoted to leadership positions at the NJROTC Military Awards Night.

On April 17, Paloma Valley High School’s NJROTC cadets gathered in a night of honor and celebration at their Annual Military Awards Night. This prestigious event recognized cadets for their exemplary conduct, academic achievements, professional appearance, dedication to community service, and overall participation in the NJROTC program.



This year's ceremony was made possible through the generous support of over 15 veteran organizations, including the American Legion, Navy League, Non-Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA), Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1956, and Marine Corps League Detachment 1057, among many others. These organizations awarded medals and ribbons to cadets who distinguished themselves through hard work and dedication.



A particularly inspiring moment came when Gold Star Mother Lisa Moncur presented a $500 essay challenge for cadets considering a military career. The essay prompt featured a powerful quote from her son, U.S. Army Sgt. John Barcellano, a Paloma Valley graduate from the Class of 2009, who proudly served as a 19K M1 Armor Crewman “Tanker.” His words -- “If you’re going to try something, go all the way. Otherwise, don’t even start” -- served as a reminder of the commitment and courage required in the pursuit of excellence.



The evening was also a heartfelt tribute to the outgoing senior cadets, who took their final walk down the red carpet accompanied by individual songs, speeches, and fond memories of their time in the NJROTC program. These seniors have forged lasting bonds and left a legacy of leadership that will inspire future cadets.



One of the most anticipated moments of the night was the formal changeover of NJROTC leadership. Following a rigorous 2-3-week selection process that focused on character development, public speaking, and teamwork, the new command structure was revealed. Each selection came with a meritorious promotion, marking the start of a new chapter for the NJROTC Company.



The newly appointed leaders are:



Commanding Officer: Lieutenant Sophia Brown, relieving Lieutenant Commander Evan Jackson



Executive Officer: Lieutenant Junior Grade McKenna Jordan, relieving Lieutenant Junior Grade Adrian Rodriguez



Company Senior Chief: Senior Chief Petty Officer Aidan Pena, relieving Senior chief Petty Officer Gabriel Martinez



These outstanding cadets will lead the NJROTC Company into the next school year with pride and service, continuing the tradition of excellence that defines Paloma Valley’s NJROTC program.



As the event concluded, the spirit of leadership, dedication, and camaraderie filled the air, reminding everyone in attendance that the NJROTC program is more than just an extracurricular activity; it is a foundation for future leaders and a commitment to service.



Congratulations to all awardees for their well-earned recognition! Your hard work and dedication continue to shape the future of NJROTC and inspire the next generation.



Award recipients from this evening were: