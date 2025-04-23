Menifee 24/7 online advertising supports local businesses

With 51,000 Facebook followers, half a million website page views per month and an increasing Instagram audience, Menifee 24/7 is the best way for local businesses to advertise in the area. We offer a variety of monthly packages and have a spring special going on. Packages include a display ad on all our website pages, multiple social media posts, a feature article and a video commercial.

Not only that, but the first business to sign up for a three-month advertising package gets one month free!

Menifee 24/7 does not charge a subscription fee for access to the only news source covering Menifee on a daily basis. To continue offering this free service, we rely on local advertising to stay in business. We appreciate the support of our readers and our advertisers.

For inquiries about our advertising opportunities, send us a private message on Facebook or email info@menifee247.com.

