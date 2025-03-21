Mariana Mitchell named City's Community Services Director

Press release from the City of Menifee: MENIFEE -- The City of Menifee is pleased to announce the appointment of Mariana Mitchell as Commu...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/mariana-mitchell-named-citys-community-services-director.html

MENIFEE -- The City of Menifee is pleased to announce the appointment of Mariana Mitchell as Community Services Director. In this role, she will oversee the Community Services Department, including the City’s recreational and senior programming, parks and facilities, special events, and waste management services.Mitchell has over 20 years of experience in recreation and community services management. Most recently, she served as the City’s Community Services Manager, overseeing strategic planning, operational efficiency, and budget management. She previously served as a Senior Management Analyst for the Community Services Department.“Mariana has a proven track record and continues to deliver high-quality programs and events that have been extremely popular with our residents,” said City Manager Armando G. Villa. “Her knowledge of the City’s operations and strategic vision makes her the perfect fit to lead our Community Services team.”Mitchell has experience leading multi-division teams, implementing city-wide recreation strategies, and aligning departmental initiatives with municipal growth objectives. She is also skilled in strategic planning, project management, financial oversight, and developing public-private partnerships.“I look forward to this new role that will allow me to continue working with the talented individuals we have here in the Community Services Department,” said Mitchell. “Together we have been able to deliver new parks, programs, and amenities, with many more exciting additions on the horizon.”Mitchell holds a Master’s in Public Administration from California Baptist University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, East Bay, and Associate Degrees in Business Administration, Management and Supervision, and Behavioral Science from Mt. San Jacinto College. She is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the International City/County Management Association, the California Park and Recreation Society, the National Recreation and Park Association, and the Municipal Management Association of Southern California.