Paloma Valley's Rachel Ngo races up the field with the ball on Thursday. (Photo by Haven Rice) Paloma Valley improved its season record ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/march-20-sports-roundup-paloma-wins-in-girls-lacrosse.html

Paloma Valley's Rachel Ngo races up the field with the ball on Thursday. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Paloma Valley improved its season record to 8-1 and remained undefeated in league play at 3-0 with a 10-7 victory at Heritage in girls lacrosse on Thursday. The Wildcats, who defeated Riverside Poly 18-3 on Tuesday, have won six in a row.



“I’m honestly just so proud about how they played,” said coach James Murphy. “They showed grit and persevered throughout the whole game and never let off. The chemistry we’ve built this year is only getting better game by game, day by day. I’m excited to see what else we do this year.”



Paloma plays Heritage again on Monday at home. Heritage is 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.



In boys lacrosse, Heritage won its first game of the season with a 5-4 victory over Paloma Valley. The Patriots are now 1-7 overall and 1-4 in Ivy League play. Elsewhere, Liberty lost a 12-2 decision to Riverside Poly, falling to 3-5 overall.



In baseball, Heritage pitchers combined on a three-hitter and Zach Cedillo went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs as the Patriots scored a 5-2 victory at Orange Vista.



It was the second league win over Orange Vista this week for the Patriots, who now have an 11-2 record (3-0 in league). They have now won six straight.



Wade Johnson pitched four innings, allowing only one run on one hit. Freshman Eli Martinez allowed one run on two hits. Dominick Reyes pitched a scoreless inning.



Brenton Jackson contributed to the victory, going 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Heritage plays at Murrieta Mesa on Friday.



In another baseball game Thursday, Paloma Valley lost to Arlington for the second time this week, 6-1. The Wildcats have lost two straight after opening the season with a 7-0 record.





In boys volleyball, Paloma Valley (right) defeated Citrus Hill to improve its record to 12-8 (3-0 in league). Player of the Game was Jayden Estrella.The Liberty softball team improved its record to 5-6 with a 5-2 victory over Yucaipa. The Bison scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Brooklyn Abeyta pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs on six hits.Mariah Solorio went 3 for 3 for Liberty with a run scored. Jennessy Lopez, Julianna Larson and Yasmine Lopez each had two hits.The Paloma Valley softball team scored a 9-3 win over Tahquitz, improving its record to 8-2. The Wildcats pounded out 12 hits, led by Abigail Rogers (2 for 4, home run, 5 RBIs) and Brooklyn Berni (2 for 3, home run). Wildcats pitcher Kaydence Koepsell allowed one hit and one run in three innings and freshman Kadie Urban allowed two runs on six hits in four innings of work.After an 0-6 start to its softball season, Heritage won its second straight game Thursday, 12-6 over West Valley. Kenya Ponce went 5 for 5 with 3 RBIs for the Patriots. Allie Garcia went 4 for 6 with 3 RBIs. Pitcher Delilah Diaz allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings of work.In swimming, Paloma Valley's Mattie Knowlton (left) set a school record in the 100 backstroke. Menifee 24/7 urges swimming, golf, tennis and track coaches to email us daily results at info@menifee247.com.

Elaina Orosco takes a shot on goal for the Wildcats. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Heritage's Danica Doskocil tries to hold off Paloma defender Savannah Patrick. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Heritage's Emma Baker tries to move past a Paloma defender. (Photo by Haven Rice)









Chloe Akers controls the against the defense of Paloma's Crystal Kron. (Photo by Haven Rice)