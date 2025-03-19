Heritage water polo player Ledesma named to All-CIF team

By Doug Spoon, Editor Heritage High School water polo player Gracie Ledesma was selected to the All-CIF First Team following the outstandi...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Heritage High School water polo player Gracie Ledesma was selected to the All-CIF First Team following the outstanding season of herself and the Patriots.

Despite missing two games, the talented sophomore accounted for 150 goals on a 74 percent shooting accuracy; 43 assists; 62 steals; and 50 earned ejections. She scored a 90 percent success rate on 5-meter penalty shots.

Ledesma scored all five of the Patriots’ goals in a 10-5 loss to Fullerton High Feb. 12 in the CIF-SS Division 5 quarterfinals. Heritage ended its season with a 17-9 record.

“Her season was nothing short of inspirational,” said coach Shannon “Lucky” Stephenson. “Gracie’s relentless drive, mental toughness, and unwavering positivity played a crucial role in leading her team to the CIF quarterfinals. Often facing double teams, she never backed down, bringing an unstoppable energy to the game.

“With a total of 258 goals in just her freshman and sophomore seasons, Gracie has already made a lasting impact. As a coach, watching her play is truly exciting, and Heritage is lucky to have such a talented athlete. Her future in water polo is incredibly bright!”

In addition, Sophia De La Torre was selected to the All-CIF Second Team, and Taylor Gruender was selected to the Third Team.

