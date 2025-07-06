Man arrested in Menifee after police pursuit through town

The police pursuit ended at a residence on Peacock Mountain Drive in Menifee. (Google maps) By Doug Spoon, Editor A man faces eight misde...

A man faces eight misdemeanor charges after leading police on a chase through the streets of Menifee to Lake Elsinore and back before being taken into custody, authorities said.Joe Felix, Jr. is being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta following his July 4 arrest. He has a July 9 court date at the Murrieta Justice Center.At 8:07 a.m. on July 4, Menifee Police Department officers responded to the report of a man possibly with a gun in the 29000 block of Peacock Mountain Drive, northeast of Newport Road and Menifee Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspect had a current court-issued restraining order that forbids him from being within 100 yards of the victim, who was not identified.Felix had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. As a Sheriff’s Department helicopter patrolled overhead, the suspect vehicle was seen traveling westbound on Newport Road toward Lake Elsinore. An unmarked Menifee police unit began following the suspect vehicle. Sheriff’s Department units assisted as Felix continued west on Railroad Canyon Road.Police attempted a traffic stop near Railroad Canyon Road and the 15 Freeway, but Felix reversed directions and headed back toward Menifee. Officers used stop sticks to deflate all four tires of the suspect vehicle, but Felix continued into the neighborhood of the Peacock Mountain Drive resident until he was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.Felix Jr. was booked on a court order violation, evading a peace officer, and two outstanding local warrants for battery of a spouse.