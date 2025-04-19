Oak Meadows Elementary Principal Jill Hollon brings a big smile and an energetic high-ﬁve to a student at the Menifee Union School District...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/special-needs-students-have-their-day-in-the-spotlight.html

Oak Meadows Elementary Principal Jill Hollon brings a big smile and an energetic high-ﬁve to a student at the Menifee Union School District's All-Star Field Day. Her active participation highlights the school and district's commitment to creating inclusive and joyful experiences for all students.

Press release from Menifee Union School District:



MENIFEE -- The energy was electric at the fourth annual All-Star Field Day, a joyful celebration of teamwork, community, and student success. Held on April 9 from 9-11 a.m. at Bell Mountain Middle School, this year’s event brought together students with special needs, educators, parent helpers, and community volunteers for a morning packed with fun, laughter, and movement.



What began as a dream from our Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) has grown into a beloved district-wide tradition, with more students, more volunteers, and more excitement each year. Colorful t-shirts, music, and cheers filled the field as students rotated through activity stations, including soccer, relay races, and tee-ball. The event concluded with energetic dancing and a shared lunch for all student participants.



The event was made possible through the collaboration of the Special Education Department, the SEPAC, and site-based special education teams across the district. For the first time, the Menifee Union School District Educational Foundation used donations from our Educational Sponsors to sponsor the costs of the event.



“This event would not be possible without the incredible dedication of our Special Education Department, specifically Mrs. Dianna Cullen, Mrs. Angie Biesterfeld, and Ms. Cate Dana. I’m so proud of the work our team put in. Everyone truly went above and beyond to make the day a success for every student,” said Amil Alzubaidi, Executive Director of Special Education.



This year also marked an exciting adaptation of All-Star Field Day for our youngest learners. For the first time, All-Star Field Day was transformed into a family engagement event, where parents could participate with their children in a variety of field day activities.



“I’m so glad I got to bond with my kid and see the progress he’s made so far. My favorite station was the running. It was fun to see him compete with other kids,” said Stephanie, a preschool parent who attended the preschool-hosted All-Star Field Day.



“All-Star Field Day reflects the very heart of our district. It’s a beautiful example of what happens when we come together to ensure every student feels seen, celebrated, and supported. I’m incredibly proud of our staff, families, and volunteers who make this special day possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Root, Superintendent.



“This event is a shining example of the spirit we value so deeply in Menifee. Seeing our students thrive, laugh, and build memories alongside their peers and community is truly inspiring. All-Star Field Day is one of those moments that reminds us why we do this work,” said Robert "Bob" O'Donnell, Board Member of Menifee Union School District.



From the smiles on students' faces to the laughter echoing across the field, All-Star Field Day 2025 was a powerful reminder of the joy that comes from unity, support, and a shared commitment to every child -- starting from preschool and continuing through every grade level.

A heartwarming moment captured at the Menifee Union School District's All-Star Field Day! This parent and her son are all smiles as they enjoy a day ﬁlled with fun and connection. The annual event brings together students with special needs, their families, and the community for a celebration of inclusion and joy.





