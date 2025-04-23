Menifee man among four arrested for theft in Perris

A Menifee man was one of four suspects arrested in connection with theft at a retail business in Perris on Wednesday, authorities said.

Juan Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 41, was arrested by deputies at a business in the 3100 block of Case Road as part of a special operation of the Perris Sheriff’s Station Burglary Robbery Suppression Team and Special Enforcement Team, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Loss Prevention officers at the business assisted in the operation.

Individuals who allegedly stole merchandise and were arrested without incident also included Julio Arjona, 26, of Perris; Gregory Howard, 60, of Riverside; and Alexi Arcila-Castillo, 23, of Perris. All suspects were booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Hartert at 951-210-1000.

