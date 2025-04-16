Christian Theater Arts Project presents 'The Lion King Jr'
Contributed content: The African savanna is coming to life on stage as Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP) proudly presents The Lion Kin...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/christian-theater-arts-project-presents-the-lion-king-jr.html
The African savanna is coming to life on stage as Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP) proudly presents The Lion King Jr., a spectacular production featuring over 90 young performers ages 7-14. The final performances will take place at the Gershwin Performing Arts Center (24801 Monroe Ave. in Murrieta) on Saturday, April 19 at 1 and 5 p.m.
Directed by Jenna Augustine, with choreography by Talia Crume and musical direction by Makenna Worthing, this vibrant adaptation of Disney’s beloved animated film will take audiences on an unforgettable journey of courage, friendship, and the power of destiny.
The Lion King Jr. follows the journey of Simba, a young lion cub destined to rule the Pride Lands. After the loss of his father, Mufasa, Simba must find the courage to face his fears, embrace his true identity, and reclaim his rightful place as king. Featuring iconic songs like “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” and “Hakuna Matata,” this adaptation captures the magic of the original film while bringing a fresh, youthful energy to the stage.
CTAP’s production features an impressive cast of over 90 local children, each bringing their own enthusiasm and creativity to the stage. Christian Theater Arts Project is dedicated to teaching life skills through theater, fostering an environment where children learn responsibility, teamwork, and confidence while performing on stage.
Each production is more than just entertainment—it’s a chance for students to build friendships, develop creativity, and step into the spotlight with pride. The magic isn't just in the music and costumes, it's in the way these young actors support each other and bring their characters to life.
Tickets are available at: https://www.theaterartsproject.org/