Red star indicates the hillside location of the proposed Oak Hills West development. (Courtesy Google Maps) By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menife...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/commission-delays-decision-on-oak-hills-west-project.html

Red star indicates the hillside location of the proposed Oak Hills West development. (Courtesy Google Maps)

By Doug Spoon, Editor

The Menifee Planning Commission on Wednesday delayed a decision on proposed approval of the Oak Hills West housing development, which is planned for the hills behind an existing community of homes.



The project is planned as a subdivision of 37 lots with duplexes for a total of 74 units on a 77.6-acre parcel located northwest of the intersection where Ridgemoor Road dead-ends into Boulder Crest Way. The duplexes would be built on a hillside that would position them above a row of houses located on Boulder Crest Way.



A crowd of residents of that neighborhood attended the Planning Commission meeting to protest the project. Although commissioners stated that they legally had no way to block a previously approved land use, residents urged them to consider three factors:



-- The developer’s decision to build duplexes and sell them as one unit for each duplex would encourage rentals of at least half the homes in an area of single-family dwellings.



-- The construction of the new development on the hills above their homes would create privacy problems by allowing the new residents a view into their back yards.



-- Increased traffic on Boulder Crest Way, which one resident described as “a sleepy little cul-de-sac that gets 20 cars a day.”



In the documents presented for approval, developer Salvatore Provenza of Sentry Property Group agreed to preserve 63.4 acres (approximately 84 percent) of the project as natural open space. But that didn’t appease residents who say they don’t want their line of sight disturbed, let alone be surrounded by rental properties.



“I have heard the plan that owners would have to buy both units, which makes no sense to me,” said resident Jim Noone. “I’m skeptical. I don’t want to see the area turned into rentals. That will hurt the evaluation of our properties.”



Provenza told commissioners that “it’s too expensive that way” to build single-family structures, which limit the number of units he could sell. In response, commissioner Chris Thomas agreed with residents in opposing that aspect of the project – especially Provenza’s requirement that each duplex be sold as one unit – something that would seem to encourage the owner to rent out at least one of the two units, if not both.



“To me, that’s a deal breaker,” Thomas said. “That plan does encourage the rental market. What precludes the units from being sold separately?



“Unless there’s something illegal here, we can’t deny the project. But we can mitigate it.”



Thomas also questioned the developer about options for blocking the view of new residents into the yards of the existing homes. Then there was the issue of a traffic study that city staff said estimated traffic increases to be less than the standard and therefore allowable.



“I have a serious issue with this traffic plan,” said one resident during the public comments section of the public hearing. “I have 28 years in law enforcement. With duplexes, that means 74 units with two cars each. You’re looking at 120 to 130 cars. How can you say you’re only looking at 30?”



Thirteen residents spoke out with their concerns, and commissioners acknowledged that they received several emails in advance of the meeting.



“We’re going to be punished,” resident Jonathan Rose said. “There are trails up on that hill. The people in duplexes are going to get trails and we get nothing. I’ll have people looking down into my yard. You say it won’t impact traffic and I know it will.



“Do not trust this man (Provenza). We don’t want to be another San Diego or L.A. You have a chance to reward us for our investment, but no … there’s going to be renters. Make no mistake.”



Commission chair Randy Madrid suggested that the developer meet with representatives of the community to discuss their concerns, to which Provenza agreed.



Meanwhile, commissioners sought clarification on whether the development map being presented for the project is the correct one.



Orlando Hernandez was the highest ranking city official at the meeting. He is the Acting Community Development Director during the absence of Cheryl Kitzerow, who was recently placed on administrative leave. Hernandez said the property is zoned as single-family residential, but that duplexes are a permitted use. That led to some confusion.



Thomas questioned why the duplex units couldn’t be sold as individual units, since condominiums are. But Hernandez said that requires a condo property map, which is another matter.



Finally, Hernandez suggested that the item be continued to the next meeting so that staff members “can go back and verify if we have the right information for you.” That motion was made and passed unanimously.

Photo shows the proximity of the hillside location to existing homes down below. (Staff photo)



