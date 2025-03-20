Christian Theater Arts presents 'Little Women the Musical'

Press release from the Christian Theater Arts Project: MENIFEE -- The beloved story of the March sisters is coming to life on stage as Chr...

MENIFEE -- The beloved story of the March sisters is coming to life on stage as Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP) proudly presents “Little Women the Musical”, running from March 21-30 at Impact Church in Menifee.Directed by Nicholas Alexander with musical direction by Danny Lybeck, this heartwarming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel features a stunning score and follows the lives of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March as they navigate love, ambition, and family bonds during the Civil War. With humor, emotion, and soaring melodies, "Little Women the Musical" captures the timeless themes of sisterhood, resilience, and the courage to pursue your dreams.This special production features a double-cast lineup, allowing 30 talented local high school students to bring the story to life. The Louisa Cast will perform on March 21, 22, and 23, while the Alcott Cast will take the stage March 28, 29, and 30.Where: Impact Church Menifee (29697 New Hub Drive, Menifee, CA 92586)Louisa Cast:Friday, March 21 – 7 p.m.Saturday, March 22 – 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.Sunday, March 23 – 3 p.m.Alcott Cast:Friday, March 28 – 7 p.m.Saturday, March 29 – 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.Sunday, March 30 – 3 p.m.About Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP):CTAP is dedicated to providing students with enriching theatrical experiences that extend beyond the stage. While some alumni have pursued careers in the performing arts, the program’s primary focus is to use theater as a tool for personal growth, teaching life skills such as teamwork, responsibility, and confidence.Every production fosters a supportive environment where students learn the importance of kindness, encouragement, and professionalism.For tickets and more information, please visit theaterartsproject.org.