Culture, community celebrated at Dia de los Muertos event





The City of Menifee hosted its vibrant and beloved Day of the Dead festival Saturday evening, bringing together thousands of residents for a memorable celebration of life, family, and tradition. The event, held at the Mt. San Jacinto College campus in Menifee, was a dazzling display of cultural heritage, community spirit, and artistic expression, honoring the rich customs of Día de los Muertos.From the moment the festival began, the park was filled with the sights and sounds of the holiday. Families and friends gathered to experience a day packed with activities that paid homage to this significant cultural tradition. The air was filled with the aroma of authentic food from local vendors, the sounds of traditional mariachi music, and the joyful chatter of the community enjoying the festivities.Cultural performances captivated the audience throughout the day. Ballet Folklórico dancers in stunning, colorful dresses twirled across the stage, while live mariachi bands provided a powerful and moving soundtrack for the celebration. These performances were not just entertainment; they were a vibrant expression of cultural pride that resonated deeply with the diverse crowd.Community participation was at the heart of the festival’s success. A car show featuring custom and classic cars adorned with Day of the Dead-themed decorations drew large crowds. Meanwhile, a craft market showcased the talents of local artisans who sold everything from intricate sugar skulls and handmade jewelry to traditional artwork. Children enjoyed face painting, transforming into elegant calaveras (skulls), and participated in craft stations where they learned more about the holiday's symbols.The City of Menifee's commitment to providing culturally rich and inclusive events was on full display. The Day of the Dead festival successfully created a space where traditions were shared, memories were honored, and the community was strengthened. The overwhelming turnout and enthusiastic participation underscore the event's importance to Menifee residents.