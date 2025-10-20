Retired PD officer, volunteer Englehardt is Citizen of Month

Brian Englehardt, a retired police officer who continues to contribute to public safety, was honored by the Menifee City Council last week a...

Brian Englehardt, a retired police officer who continues to contribute to public safety, was honored by the Menifee City Council last week as Citizen of the Month.

Englehardt served two years with the San Diego Police Department and 28 years with the El Cajon Police Department before retiring and moving to Menifee four years ago. Since moving here, he has volunteered as a block captain for his neighborhood and as a senior volunteer with the Menifee Police Department.

Council member Dan Temple presented Englehardt with the award, which was suggested by resident Nelly Rodriguez. Temple described a time when, while working as a police volunteer, Englehardt contributed to a felony arrest during a DUI checkpoint.

“We appreciate Brian’s service, compassion, and leadership,” Temple said.

“There’s no greater compliment than having a fellow citizen nominate you,” council member Dean Deines said.

