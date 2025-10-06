Planning Commission to consider condominium project

By Doug Spoon, Editor A public hearing will be held during the Menifee Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 12 to consider a proposal for a...

A public hearing will be held during the Menifee Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 12 to consider a proposal for a condominium project in northeast Menifee.The Cypress Sands project calls for a subdivision of 7.34 acres for a “row townhome” development consisting of 132 units, according to a public notice by the City of Menifee. It would be located north of Tioga Lane, east of Chatham Lane, south of Chambers Avenue, and west of Antelope Road.City officials have determined that the project would not have a significant effect on the environment. A Mitigated Negative Declaration is requested.The public notices states the following:“Any person wishing to comment on the proposed project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing and be heard at the time and place noted above (City Hall, 29844 Haun Road). All comments must be received prior to the time of public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed project.“For further information regarding this project, please contact Ryan Fowler at 951-723-3740 or e-mail rfowler@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us. To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m."The Planning Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Send all written correspondence to:CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENTAttn: Ryan Fowler, Principal Planner29844 Haun Road Menifee, CA 92586