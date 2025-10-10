Patriots can't finish off drives in 34-0 loss to Vikings

Heritage quarterback Elijah Sanchez looks for an open receiver. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Parker Costin, Correspondent The...

Heritage quarterback Elijah Sanchez looks for an open receiver. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



By Parker Costin, Correspondent



The Heritage High football team was shut out by the Moreno Valley Vikings on Thursday night, 34-0.



The game looked promising early for the Patriots. Quarterback Elijah Sanchez was able to move them quickly down the field with Hayden Hill leading the charge in the backfield. In that drive alone, Hill had 22 rushing yards in 5 attempts. But the drive ended in a Patriot punt to the Vikings 40-yard line and allowed them to score soon after.



The Patriots looked to have gained momentum multiple times, especially in the second quarter, when Caleb Williams picked off an interception on the Patriots 1-yard line and Sanchez completed a 40-yard pass to Drevion Burnett. That led to an unsuccessful drive, however, and when Heritage failed on a 4th-and-long play, there was a turnover on downs.



That was a pattern throughout the game for the Patriots, who would create wonderful chances to score but were unable to capitalize when they needed it most. Head coach Richard McClure commented on the missed opportunities.



“We just didn’t finish,” he said. “We were finding ourselves in situations that we were just in three or four weeks ago, and we found ourselves in goal line situations and we just try to stay the course, but we can’t make it stick.”



The leading offensive player on the night for the Patriots was Hill, who had a total of 15 carries for 56 rushing yards. McClure praised Hill and the offensive line’s efforts.



“They did a good job against some very athletic defensive ends,” McClure said. “That group has gone against some similar foes and I thought they played better up front than how we were playing earlier on in the season.”



On the defensive side, the Patriots’ top player was defensive end Dane Ortiz, who had 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Ortiz was able to get through the Vikings offensive line, which caused the quarterback to either scramble or get rid of the ball quickly, causing incompletions.



Heritage’s record following Thursday night’s game is 1-6. They look to bounce back and capture their second win next week when they visit Lakeside High to take on the Lancers.











Hayden Hill takes the handoff in Heritage's game Thursday night. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Drevion Burnett makes a leaping catch for the Patriots Thursday night. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



