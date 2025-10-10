Dale, Damon, other great dogs await adoption
Contributed content: Here are just a couple of the many dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus: Hi! I’m Dale, a yo...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/dale-damon-other-great-dogs-await-adoption.html
Contributed content:
Here are just a couple of the many dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:
Hi! I’m Dale, a young pup with a heart full of love and a nose for adventure. Every day, I explore the world around me with curiosity and bravery. I’m always up for a game or a puzzle, showing off how smart I am! I love making friends and I’m known for my sweet, loyal nature.
I promise to keep you laughing with my funny antics and to be your faithful companion through all of life’s adventures. If you’re looking for a playful, loving friend, I’m your guy! Why not bring me home and let the fun begin?
Dale is a 1-year, 5-month-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He has been at the shelter since May 27, 2025.
A1859786
Hi! I'm Damon, a young pup full of life and love. My days are filled with playing, exploring, and making everyone laugh. I'm smart too; I learn tricks really fast! I'm always ready for a new adventure, showing bravery and loyalty to my friends here. But what I dream of most is finding a forever home, especially with Halloween around the corner!
Imagine us, exploring the crisp autumn air and sharing spooky stories. If you're looking for a faithful, fun-loving companion, I'm your guy. Let's make this Halloween extra special together!
Damon is a neutered 4-year-old male Siberian Husky mix with a beautiful a tan and white coat. He has been at the shelter for 100+ days and wants to be in his forever home for the holidays. Will you make his dream come true?
Right now, the shelters are in a state of crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them.
Thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, all adoption fees are waived now through October 15. Every adoption includes spay/neuter vaccinations and an engraved ID tag! These adorable pets are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view these and many more pets online at https://rcdas.org/adoptable-pets or at 24petconnect.com