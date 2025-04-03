'The Mousetrap' play is latest of Liberty's theater successes

The cast and crew is preparing for the school play "The Mousetrap" April 10-12. (Photo by Eva Holdorf) Contributed content: When...

When Liberty High School’s performing arts program began just a few years ago, it was little more than a handful of students gathering after school to play improv games while they waited for their theater to be constructed. Today, it’s a thriving, full-scale operation with over 50 students involved in the latest production -- including cast, crew, tech, and a student orchestra.



Their spring musical, which is taking place April 10-12, is a testament to just how much the performing arts are taking root on Liberty's campus.



“It’s been a huge growth,” said Chelsea Dove, Liberty’s theater teacher. “Our first show, ‘The Mousetrap,’ had a total of 16 cast members across two casts and a small crew. Now, we have over 50 students participating, and even more auditioning. It’s so great to have so many students interested in the performing arts!”



This year’s spring musical features an ambitious 42-song score with little spoken dialogue. It is filled with complex choreography, and layered symbolism. The production is easily the most technically challenging show the Bison Theater Troupe has ever attempted.



“Our other shows have been great, but I think this one is the most mature and demanding,” Dove explained. “The students have completely risen to the challenge. I think everyone who comes to see it will be super impressed by the quality we’ve managed to get onto the stage.”



Their Instagram account, @lhsbisontheatertroupe, has sneak peeks and more information about their spring musical. Performances will take place on April 10, 11, and 12 at 6 p.m. at Liberty High School, 32255 Leon Road, Winchester, CA 92596. Tickets are available online at GoFan.co or can be purchased at the door.



Choreographer and dance captain Haley Soyangco, a veteran of the program since its beginning, has brought her vision to life by honoring the mood and message of the musical.



“I adore this musical,” Soyangco said. “We’ve intentionally incorporated recurring symbolic motifs throughout the choreography to add to the cohesiveness of the story. It’s been so fulfilling to bring both solemn and soulful moments to life onstage through dance.”



Soyangco’s journey from backstage quick changes to choreographing entire numbers showcases the type of growth Liberty’s performing arts program fosters.



“The collaborative environment of our theater is so unique and special to me,” she said. “We all bring our own nuance and personality to our characters and choreography. I love seeing how every dancer takes the movement and makes it their own.”



That spirit of ownership and artistry extends to all areas of the production -- including costumes. Senior Carly Catiller, who serves as club president, cast member, and costume designer, is one of the many students wearing multiple hats to help the show succeed.



“I’m excited about bringing this story to life,” Catiller shared. “It’s such a beautiful show, and it’s been incredible to see how much hard work and love everyone has put into it.”



Catiller has costumed three productions during her time at Liberty and credits the program with helping her discover her passion.



“Theater has given me a purpose,” she said. “I’ve become more confident and learned what it really means to work as a team.”



Beyond technical skills and performance, the performing arts program has made a profound impact on students’ personal development. According to Dove, the program builds confidence and community in powerful ways.



“Even the kids who were already ‘theater kids’ have grown so much,” she said. “We’ve seen students come out of their shells and make bold choices -- even with the smallest roles. I’m super proud of all of them.”



As the Bison Theater Troupe prepares to fill the auditorium's seats, Dove hopes the audience leaves with more than just admiration for a well-executed production.



“I hope they see all the hard work these students have poured into the show,” she said. “From the cast to crew, tech, choreography, and costumes, it’s incredible what they’ve accomplished. And I love the message of the show. It’s a sad tale, but we sing it anyway. It’s about holding onto hope, even in the darkest circumstances.”



Liberty High School’s stage is becoming more than just a platform for performance. It’s a launching pad for talent, teamwork, and transformation in the lives of these students.

